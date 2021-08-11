Cancel
North Korea issues warning to US and South Korea over 'hostile acts'

By Gawon Bae, Chandler Thornton
CNN
 6 days ago
A senior North Korean official has denounced South Korea over its joint military exercises with the United States, which are due to begin this week, warning that such actions risked provoking "a serious security crisis."

POTUSCNN

The latest on Afghanistan

Former US President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush say their "hearts are heavy" after watching "tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan" Former US President George W. Bush, the first American President to preside over the war in Afghanistan, and first lady Laura Bush said their "hearts are heavy" after watching fall of the Afghan government and the Taliban's resurgence.
CelebritiesCNN

Poppy Harlow announces leave from CNN anchoring duties to study law

New York (CNN Business) — Poppy Harlow's father taught her to love the law profession. "As a little girl," the CNN anchor recalled, "I would sit with him at the kitchen table and he would take apart a camera or a printer and say 'Look, Poppy, this is where they infringed a patent.' 'This is why we're going to court.'"
BusinessCNN

One million vacancies and soaring wages fuel UK inflation fears

London (CNN Business) — Job vacancies in the United Kingdom hit a record high last month and wages soared by 7.4% between April and June, adding to fears of a prolonged period of rising prices as companies pass on higher costs to consumers. The strong recovery in the labor market...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov discusses Afghanistan crisis with U.S., China

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan by phone and agreed to continue talks with China, Pakistan and the United Nations, Russia said on Monday. The Russian foreign ministry said Blinken informed Lavrov about the...
U.S. PoliticsCouncil on Foreign Relations

When Will the U.S.-North Korea Negotiating Stalemate Be Broken?

August 16, 2021 11:16 am (EST) The United States and North Korea have faced a stalemate around the resumption of denuclearization negotiations in the months following the inauguration of the Biden administration. Contrary to the conventional wisdom of those who expected North Korea to welcome Biden with provocations, North Korea has refrained from crisis instigation as a means by which to break the stalemate. The Biden administration’s affirmation of the Pyongyang Declaration and offers for dialogue have gone unanswered in Pyongyang, despite the Moon Jae-in administration’s efforts to jumpstart talks. Even if the United States and North Korea return to negotiations, the fundamental impasse between the two countries over North Korea’s denuclearization appears impossible to overcome.
MilitaryUS News and World Report

S.Korea, U.S. to Begin Joint Military Drills Despite N.Korea Rebuke

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea and the United States will begin their annual joint military drills on Monday, the South's military said on Sunday, amid North Korea's warnings of a diplomatic and security crisis. South Korea and the United States regularly stage military exercises, mainly in the spring and summer, but...
Posted by
UPI News

North Korean media denounces South's plan to build new frigates

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A North Korean propaganda service condemned the South's military Tuesday for a decision to build new frigates, calling the policy "preparations for a war against the North." Propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri, which targets a Korean-speaking audience outside the North, said Tuesday that the "warlike actions" of the...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea to impose hard labor sentences for COVID-19 gathering violations

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea will impose hard-labor sentences on citizens who gather and dine in groups of more than three in violation of coronavirus quarantine rules, sources in the country told RFA. The measure is the latest aimed...
Foreign Policynsjonline.com

US and China clash at UN over South China Sea disputes

UNITED NATIONS — The United States and China clashed over Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea at a high-level U.N. Security Council meeting on maritime security Monday that also put a spotlight on attacks on ships in the Persian Gulf, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, and drug and human trafficking in the Mediterranean and Atlantic Ocean.
Militarydallassun.com

North Korea warns of retaliation for U.S.-S. Korea military exercises

South Korea and the U.S. should pay a price for conducting annual joint military drills due to begin this week, said Kim Yo Jong, a powerful North Korean official. The drills have led to increased tensions on the Korean peninsula, after a sudden thaw in relations saw Seoul and Pyongyang agree, in July, to reconnect a hotline cut last year.
WorldInternational Business Times

Cocktails With Kim Jong Un: The Canadian Jailed In China For Spying

Known for having friends in high places, the Canadian businessman jailed Wednesday for spying in China is a fluent Korean speaker whose relationships in Pyongyang go right to the top. Michael Spavor is among only a handful of Westerners who met Kim Jong Un after the leader inherited power in...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Why Kim Jong Un’s Sister Will Not Be North Korea’s Next Leader.

Why Kim Jong Un’s Sister Will Not Be North Korea’s Next Leader. Despite Kim Yo Jong’s apparent rise in power and reports of Kim Jong Un’s ailing health, experts say the North Korean leader’s sister is not destined to succeed him. Kim Yo Jong appears to be the highest-ranking North...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea threatens US with new preemptive strike weapons – probably nukes

On Tuesday, North Korea threatened to increase its “deterrent of absolute capacity” and build up its arsenal of “preemptive strike” capabilities in response to new joint military training between the U.S. and South Korea. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement...

