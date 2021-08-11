Biden links COVID vaccines to hurricane prep; warns of coronavirus in shelters
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden linked COVID vaccinations to Atlantic hurricane season preparations warning about spreads of the virus in emergency shelters. “We can’t prevent hurricanes from making landfall, but we can prevent people from getting seriously sick and dying from COVID-19,” Biden said on Tuesday, Aug. 10. “If you wind up having to stay in a shelter, you don’t want to add COVID-19 to the list of dangers.”www.stardem.com
