“Tremendous opportunity” for Broncos to practice twice against Minnesota

By Denver Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broncos’ next phase of training camp begins Wednesday with the first of two joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings in Eagan, Minn. “It’s tremendous work if everybody has the right attitude ... boe uif sjhiu njoetfu,” Cspodpt dpbdi Wjd Gbohjp tbje Uvftebz. “J gffm wfsz dpogjefou xf ep. J lopx (Wjljoht dpbdi Njlf Ajnnfs) xjmm svo b hppe pqfsbujpo vq uifsf boe zpv bmxbzt ibwf up cf dbsfgvm up qjdl uif ufbnt up xpsl bhbjotu boe J uijol Njooftpub jt b hsfbu ufbn up xpsl bhbjotu.”

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos trade options with the Minnesota Vikings

The Denver Broncos are about to have joint practices and a preseason game with the Minnesota Vikings. Could the two teams come together on a trade?. Although most NFL teams at this point have not even played a single preseason game, the cold reality of 90-man rosters being cut down to 53 guys for each team is not far off. Although the reality of roster cuts is brutal for the players involved, it’s fascinating for fans and media to speculate on because you just never know what teams are going to do. The Denver Broncos have some big decisions ahead.
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Fight Reportedly Breaks Out During Denver Broncos Practice

Tensions were high at the Denver Broncos‘ practice on Saturday. According to Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens, Broncos defensive lineman Bradley Chubb and offensive lineman Garett Bolles got into a pretty heated scuffle. They weren’t the only players involved, either. Chubb, Bolles and several others were “on the ground.”. “Multiple...
NFLknbr.com

49ers waive Josh Rosen, claim former Ravens, Broncos corner

Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images. Josh Rosen’s time with the 49ers is over. You can’t even really call it an experiment, or project, because whatever it was, wasn’t going anywhere. Rosen failed to impress the 49ers since signing with the team’s practice squad last season, and stuck around on the training camp roster this year.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

One Notable Player on Hot Seat After Vikings First Preseason Game

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer doesn’t mince words on any topic, and his terseness is supersized when discussing special teams personnel. Nothing went right for the Vikings on Saturday versus the Denver Broncos – except for maybe Wyatt Davis’ development – during a 33-6 spanking at U.S. Bank Stadium. Zimmer opted to rest 30 players while leaving 60 men available. Most of the players on the field were of second and third-string caliber. Denver did not mass-rest its roster, so the mismatch was evident early in the first quarter. The Broncos defensive line – good against anybody but especially backup players – sliced through the Vikings offensive trenches. Drew Lock and K.J. Hamler skewered Minnesota’s secondary through the air. And the Broncos generally outperformed the Vikings on all levels.
Boise, IDNorristown Times Herald

Amid COVID-19 protocols, Broncos thankful to be back on the practice field

BOISE — John Ojukwu was sitting in his car in the parking lot near Albertsons Stadium Friday afternoon while conducting his Zoom video interview with reporters. The senior offensive lineman wasn’t allowed inside the Bleymaier Football Complex at the time. COVID-19 protocols have returned for the Boise State football team...
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Tim Patrick: Misses practice due to groin

Patrick (groin) was unable to practice Sunday, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports. Patrick missed practice Friday with what was deemed to be leg soreness, and after returning Saturday, he was right back on the sidelines Sunday. The wide receiver's participation, or lack thereof, in Denver's Aug. 14 preseason opener against the Vikings should provide a more definitive assessment of his health. Patrick will look to return to practice this week ahead of the preseason opener.
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Mike Purcell: Returns to practice

Purcell (ankle) returned to practice Sunday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Purcell suffered a sprained ankle July 29, but he was back in pads during Sunday's practice after he missed just over a week. Assuming he doesn't encounter any setbacks, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 30-year-old play in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings.
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Resumes practicing

Spencer (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Spencer has missed practice recently due to a lingering knee injury, and while the Broncos could continue taking a cautious approach to his activity level leading up to the regular season, it's encouraging to see the 29-year-old handling reps again. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound wideout has focused on improving as an all-around receiver this offseason, though with the amount of capable pass catchers around to demand targets in Denver, it's difficult to imagine an easy path to offensive opportunities. On special teams, however, Spencer could thrive if healthy. He ranked seventh in the league in terms of punt return yards last season.
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Mike Boone: Exits Thursday's practice

Boone was carted off the the field Thursday after he appeared to pull something in his left leg, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. It remains to be seen if Boone needing a cart to get off the field was precautionary or indicative of an injury that could cost him regular-season time. Klis notes that the running back was having a strong training camp, and if healthy Boone is slated to work in a complementary role behind Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. If he misses any length of time, Royce Freeman would be a candidate for added opportunities in Denver's offense.
NFLUSA Today

Photos: Peyton Manning visits Broncos training camp practice

Before traveling to Canton, Ohio for his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony this weekend, former quarterback Peyton Manning stopped by the UCHealth Training Center to observe a Denver Broncos training camp practice. Manning spoke with several players and coaches, including quarterback Drew Lock. Manning, of course, also took...
NFLchatsports.com

Live updates from Broncos first joint practice with Vikings

The Denver Broncos are out of town holding joint practice sessions with the Minnesota Vikings this week ahead of their preseason game on Saturday. In a way, we can call this Drew Lock week as he has gotten the nod from Head Coach Vic Fangio to start this week and should be getting a lion’s share of the reps with the first team to prep for the game. Teddy Bridgewater will get his chance in the second preseason game as he has already been named the starter for that one.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: 5 players soaring up depth chart after Vikings win

Denver Broncos wide receiver Trinity Benson. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) The Denver Broncos had a great game as a team against the Minnesota Vikings. Which players find themselves soaring up the depth chart?. The Denver Broncos had an extremely impressive victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the team’s first...
NFLallfans.co

Seven observations from Vikings camp: Referees bring the noise at practice with Broncos

The return of joint practices at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday between the Vikings and Broncos also came with the return of practice referees. And it was the refs who caused the most noise during uneven practices for quarterbacks on both offenses. Right out of the gate, during 1-on-1 receiver and defensive back drills, Vikings corner Patrick Peterson was flagged for illegal contact on Broncos receiver Kendall Hinton. Then Vikings corner Bashaud Breeland strongly questioned a similar defensive flag for his coverage.

