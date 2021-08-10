Idaho News Coverage Advisory

This is the most Idaho headline I've ever written, and it's real!. Thanks to our friends at the Big Country News Connection for the story... It was the Preston Night Rodeo in Eastern Idaho, Governor Brad Little was in attendance, it was the top-notch cowboys rope, ride and race and all was going well when a bull got a little close to the crowd. According to Big Country News Connection, "After throwing his rider, the bull took off to the west side of the arena, eyed the fence and jumped. Shrieking fans parted as the bull balanced momentarily on the fence, and cable broke, rocking him backwards and back into the arena. Clowns jumped into action, distracting him from trying to escape again, and he was soon corralled behind the chutes where he belong. A photo from the incident shows a man in the crowd pointing a pistol at the bull while the animal was on the fence."