How the 2021 Buffalo Bills can be the Best Offense in the NFL

Earlier this week, news broke regarding a possible move for the Buffalo Bills. Relocations are not new or unique in US Sports; the San Diego Chargers are now the LA Chargers. The Rams have played in St Louis and Los Angeles, and the nomadic Raiders are currently playing in Las Vegas. If the Buffalo Bills moved away from Western New York, it wouldn’t be unprecedented, but it would shock and disappoint many fans and NFL pundits. There are many reasons why this story is out there. It is a shame; we should talk about the return of Star Lotuleilei, the development of youngsters Ed Oliver and Gregory Rousseau, and an MVP-level quarterback under center. However, the NFL is a ruthless business, sentiment seldom gets considered, and the suits are never afraid to stun people.