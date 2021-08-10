Estelle May Nichols Lantzy

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”. Why: For his work with Pima Paws For Life Shelter. Nichols has walked dogs for six years at Pima Paws For Life Shelter. Up until his retirement four years ago, he walked dogs every Saturday and Sunday morning. Since retiring, he has walked dogs seven days a week without fail, Dixon wrote in her nomination letter. “I can set my watch by him leaving in the mornings,” she wrote. “He recently shared with me that many large dogs have a difficult time being adopted so he has walked some for years. He also takes them for car rides, and brings treats, especially on holidays.” Nichols helps with matching funds for fundraising, has paid for numerous surgeries, and has donated for upgrades needed for the facilities. The shelter lives on bare bones for financial support, and since COVID-19, volunteers including dog walkers and cat lovers have dwindled to a trickle. Richard continued walking dogs during the pandemic, Dixon wrote. “His wife tells me that this activity has given him as much personally as it has the betterment of the shelter. It is deeply fulfilling for him to be of service to the animals in need,” she wrote. “He has experienced the joy of adoption of some pets who seemed unadoptable, as well as the heartache of the traumatic lives lived by too many pets that fall into the arms of Pima Paws for Life. Richard is a very quiet man with a big heart.”