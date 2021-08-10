Cancel
Estelle May Nichols Lantzy

Cover picture for the articleBorn in Akron, Ohio to Celia Loretta (Christy) Nichols and Eugene Wilbur Nichols, our mother was an amazing woman. She came into the world in Ohio, but after 67 years in Georgia, she could almost pull off a southern accent. She loved art, painting, pets (she had little choice here as we all brought home something with four legs on a regular basis), reading, playing Scrabble and Mexican Train, old black and white western movies, dark chocolate candy, sunsets, the mountains, her little house in the woods, sitting on the porch and watching the birds, telling stories about her life with her younger brothers.

