Idris Elba joins ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ as voice of Knuckles

Jungle Cruise (and its exclusively gay moment) hasn’t even swashbuckled its way onto screens yet, and Disney is already planning its next cinematic adaptation of a theme-park attraction. Deadline reports that LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish are in talks to star in an adaptation of the Haunted Mansion, the spooky theme-park attraction that dates back to 1969. The studio previously tried to adapt the ride in 2003 with a film starring Eddie Murphy, but that movie ended up being more of a Country Bears than a Pirates of the Caribbean, if you know what we mean (we mean it flopped). This time, Disney has tapped Dear White People writer-director Justin Simien to direct, which is promising. But wake us from our eternal slumber when Disney does the real work: stunt-casting the hitchhiking ghosts.