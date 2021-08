If you're a parent, then you know just how bittersweet a new school year can be. It's tough to watch your little one move up a grade (and it's likely even tougher to watch them say goodbye to summer vacation). And while shopping for first-day-of-school outfits and making back-to-school crafts is a fun diversion, getting organized for the school year is a necessity. Not sure how to get started? A few handy school organization ideas can make all the difference between a daily disaster and a household that runs like a well-oiled machine.