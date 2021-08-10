Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, MD

Divine Mercy Academy Celebrates First Year In Pasadena

By John Singleton
severnaparkvoice.com
 4 days ago

Pasadena’s first classical school has grown 120% in one year. And it’s time to celebrate!. “We’re throwing a party on October 30 to celebrate our success and say thank you!” explained Ali Ghaffari, founder of Divine Mercy Academy. “The first annual All Saints Fun Run is designed to raise funds to help us fully achieve our mission of making saints. Funds received will go to enhance the teaching materials in the classroom, to improve compensation for our teachers, and to fund a number of efforts which deepen our students’ relationship with God. Our goal is $100,000.”

www.severnaparkvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Severna Park, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Pasadena, MD
Education
Severna Park, MD
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jeff Chandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Education
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Biden adds forces for Afghan evacuation, defends withdrawal decision

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he had approved additional military forces to go to Kabul to help safely draw down the American embassy and remove personnel from Afghanistan. In a lengthy statement, Biden defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan,...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy