Divine Mercy Academy Celebrates First Year In Pasadena

Pasadena’s first classical school has grown 120% in one year. And it’s time to celebrate!. “We’re throwing a party on October 30 to celebrate our success and say thank you!” explained Ali Ghaffari, founder of Divine Mercy Academy. “The first annual All Saints Fun Run is designed to raise funds to help us fully achieve our mission of making saints. Funds received will go to enhance the teaching materials in the classroom, to improve compensation for our teachers, and to fund a number of efforts which deepen our students’ relationship with God. Our goal is $100,000.”