Historical and Personal Perspective in Shadi Abdel Salam’s Epic "The Mummy"

Unless you’ve been going to film festivals around the world for the past 15 years you may not have heard of Khavn dela Cruz. I had not myself until a poster caught my eye recently. It was a design for Orphea, a 2020 collaboration between the venerable 89-year-old German filmmaker Alexander Kluge and an artist called simply Khavn. The poster had a certain iconoclastic energy and a stylish title treatment and so I decided to dig deeper. And there was a lot to uncover. Born in Quezon City in the Philippines in 1973, Khavn has made over 50 features and 150 shorts over the past 20 years, but he is also a musician with 40 albums to his name, and a writer who has published eight books of poetry, a novel, and two collections of short stories and has twice won the most prestigious literary award in the Philippines. While his music veers from clattering jazz to head-bopping pop to dreamy piano arrangements (check out his compilation soundtrack album This is Not a Film by Khavn [Original Soundtrack] on Spotify) his films, if his posters are anything to go by, are punk AF (on his IMDb profile picture he’s wearing a Never Mind the Bollocks t-shirt).