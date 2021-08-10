Cancel
Historical and Personal Perspective in Shadi Abdel Salam’s Epic "The Mummy"

By Hazem Fahmy
MUBI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn all of Egyptian cinema, few movies have been made like Al Momia (1969) (also known as The Mummy and also known as The Night of the Counting Years), whether before or after. Shadi Abdel Salam’s epic about an Upper Egyptian clan who makes their living looting a Pharaonic tomb in a mountain they control remains the guiding post for many an Egyptian filmmaker in terms of what is possible within the industry. But the initial commercial failure of the film continues to raise questions over its role in the history of Egyptian film, particularly as little to no imitators followed in its wake: was The Mummy a landmark of mid-century Egyptian filmmaking, or was it a one-off endeavor the likes of which we may never see again?

