Panther Ridge Conservation Center welcomes new leopard

The Panther Ridge Conservation Center in Loxahatchee welcomed one of the rarest big cats in the world with the birth of an Amur leopard, Mischa. She is believed to be only the sixth Amur leopard born in captivity with melanistic pigmentation. This condition, the opposite of albinism, produces an excess of black in the cat’s coat. Her exotic appearance highlights the endangered future of the Amur leopards, which are native to southeastern Russia and northern China. Panther Ridge shows Mischa in a re-creation of her temperate forest habitat to teach visitors about the preservation of the species.