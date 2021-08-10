Cancel
Income Tax

Opinion: Don’t forget tax relief while providing government employee pay raises

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center reacts to Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to re-open negotiations for state employees’ pay raises. On the same day the Governor ordered state employees (and others) to be vaccinated or face employment termination, state employee unions announced Inslee has agreed to re-open their 2021-23 contracts to negotiate pay raises. If government employees are going to receive pay raises, a sales tax cut should be on the table too. It has long been past the time for Washingtonians to receive a broad-based tax cut.

