Gators work towards start of 2021 season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our next visit on our tour of area high school football practice fields takes us to Gulf County to check in with coach Bobby Johns and his Wewahitchka Gators. Coach Johns headed into his 6th season leading that program. The Gators coming off a pretty good 2020 season, winning six of ten games. Obviously the aim is to win more games and carry some momentum into a long playoff run. Ten seniors will lead the squad, most of them were starters last year, so that’s a good indicator of the optimism for this team. Now into a second week of work on the field, that follows a summer season that stressed more time in the weight room than on the grass!