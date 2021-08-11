RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Inter Pipeline

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.40.
