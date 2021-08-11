Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Inter Pipeline

investing.com
 3 days ago

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline (OTC:IPPLF) on Monday, setting a price target of C$20, which is approximately 0.14% above the present share price of $15.88. Kwan expects Inter Pipeline to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the third quarter of 2021.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Pipeline Transport#Hold#Ipplf#Tipranks Com#Inter Pipeline Ltd#Oil Sands Transportation#Polaris#Pii#Ngl Processing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Fist Advantage Rallies After RBC Capital Raises Price Target Following Q2 Earnings

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra raised the price target on First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ:FA) from $22 to $26, implying a 6.51% upside, and maintained an Outperform rating. The analyst is optimistic about the "market leadership built on outstanding customer experience," evidenced by First Advantage's gross retention rate of about 95% over the past three years.
Marketsinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Hold Rating for Delta Air Lines Inc.

Berenberg Bank analyst Adrian Yanoshik maintained a Hold rating on Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL). on Tuesday, setting a price target of $48, which is approximately 18.43% above the present share price of $40.53. Yanoshik expects Delta Air Lines Inc. to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $312.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APD. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.
Economyinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Southwest Airlines

Berenberg Bank analyst Adrian Yanoshik maintained a Buy rating on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $70, which is approximately 37.28% above the present share price of $50.99. Yanoshik expects Southwest Airlines to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Integral Ad Science

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Integral Ad Science on Friday, setting a price target of $26, which is approximately 59.31% above the present share price of $16.32. Fitzgerald expects Integral Ad Science to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.02 for the third quarter...
Marketspulse2.com

DoorDash Shares: $210 Target From RBC Capital

The shares of DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) have received a price target increase from $175 to $210 by RBC Capital. These are the details. The shares of DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) have received a price target increase from $175 to $210 by RBC Capital. And RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.
Marketsinvesting.com

Embraer Gains On Returning To Profit, Restoring Guidance

Investing.com – Embraer ADR (NYSE:ERJ) rose 5% Friday as the maker of military and business jets returned to profitability in the second quarter and restored its guidance, saying the second half of 2021 will have higher deliveries than the first. The company expects commercial jet deliveries of 45 to 50...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bruce Caswell Buys 4,500 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksinvesting.com

Sofi Tanks as it Posts Higher Than Estimated Q2 Loss; Reiterates Outlook

Investing.com – SoFi Technologies stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) slumped 14% Friday after a second quarter loss that was wider than expected. The fintech reiterated its 2021 outlook. For the full-year, it forecasts adjusted net revenue of $980 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $27 million. The company...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.53.
Stocksinvesting.com

Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Hold Rating for Sykes Enterprises Inc

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Hold rating on Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Inc on Tuesday, setting a price target of $54, which is approximately 0.32% above the present share price of $53.83. Koning expects Sykes Enterprises Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the third...
Stocksinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Hold Rating for Nordex

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Ajay Patel maintained a Hold rating on Nordex on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR19.7, which is approximately 15.90% above the present share price of $19.95. Patel expects Nordex to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.44 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Duluth, GAinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for National Vision Holdings Inc

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) Inc on Thursday, setting a price target of $60, which is approximately 10.29% above the present share price of $54.4. Fadem expects National Vision Holdings Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for...
TV & Videosmodernreaders.com

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.56.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$50.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$10.75

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy