RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Conocophillips

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.36.
Comments / 0