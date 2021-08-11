NEW RAMPS AT HERITAGE CROSSING AND ROUTE 364 NOW OPEN

There is exciting news for residents and businesses in the Heritage Crossing area of St. Charles County. Ahead of schedule, the St. Charles County Highway Department opened new westbound and eastbound slip ramps at Heritage Crossing and Route 364 on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The westbound slip ramp allows access from Heritage Crossing and North St. Peters Parkway onto Route 364, and the eastbound slip ramp allows motorists to access Heritage Crossing after exiting Route 364 onto South St. Peters Parkway. This much-anticipated construction project was originally scheduled to be completed in the fall.