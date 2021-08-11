Roselyn Sanchez is back on TV this year in FOX’s Fantasy Island. The former Grand Hotel star plays Elena Roarke, a descendant of the original series’ Mr. Roarke. Elena is charming and sociable, making her the perfect person to run a luxurious island resort. People from all over the world flock to this magical place to find out what the island can do for them. We’ve got details on the show below, including plot, cast, and a few photos. Keep reading below to find out more about Roselyn’s new show, Fantasy Island.