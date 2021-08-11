Cancel
TV Series

Fantasy Island

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, FOX travels to FANTASY ISLAND, with an all-new version of the classic show. A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions – both big and small – that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Fox Announces Fall 2021 Primetime Premiere Dates

Fox has set its fall 2021-2022 primetime lineup’s premiere dates, which includes series debut slots for The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Alter Ego. Fox’s fall schedule also includes the return of 9-1-1, the sixth season of The Masked Singer, and The Resident season five. Fox’s Sunday “Animation...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Sweet Tooth: Season Two Renewal for Netflix Fantasy Series

Will Gus and his mother reunite? Viewers will have a chance to find out. Netflix has renewed the Sweet Tooth fantasy drama series for a second season of eight episodes. The first season was released on June 4th and it became one of the streaming service’s most popular shows. Here’s...
WorldSoompi

Jin Ki Joo In Talks To Join Park Hae Jin In New Fantasy Rom-Com Drama

Jin Ki Joo may be working with Park Hae Jin in a new drama!. On July 29, industry representatives reported that the actress will be starring as the female lead of the upcoming drama “From Now On, Showtime!” (literal title). In response to the report, Jin Ki Joo’s agency FL...
TV SeriesBayInsider

‘Fantasy Island’: Bellamy Young unpacks her character’s baggage

LOS ANGELES - Pack your bags: This August, FOX takes viewers to "Fantasy Island" — a luxury resort where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. The show is a reboot of two other "Fantasy Island" series. The original television series was...
TV SeriesWilliamson Daily News

Angela Henderson-Bentley: ‘Fantasy Island’ still not fulfilling my fantasy of a good TV show

I was never a fan of “Fantasy Island.” I would watch long enough to see Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize) say, “The plane, the plane,” and then I’d go to bed. I found “Island” to be creepy because even though its premise of fulfilling people’s fantasies was a happy one, the stories often carried a seedy underbelly, usually exposing the root of the person’s desires. And as a kid under 10, seedy was just not something I handled very well.
TV Serieschannelguidemag.com

FOX Returns to ‘Fantasy Island,’ and Star Roselyn Sanchez Gives Us the Scoop

“The plane. The plane.” In 1977, TV audiences were introduced to the effervescent Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize) as he alerted his boss Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalban) to the arrival of guests to his mysterious island on Fantasy Island. For seven seasons fans enjoyed seeing dreams come true for many unpredictable guests, but some guests did live to regret their requests.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheStreet

Vacation In Puerto Rico, The Filming Location Of The New FANTASY ISLAND Series Premiering August 10 At 9pm ET/PT On FOX

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), FOX Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Television announced today that they are partnering to offer travelers the chance to live out a fantasy vacation where the modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND was filmed. The sweepstakes will be available to U.S. participants through the FANTASY ISLAND sweepstakes website and will start today, August 3, and run until August 18. The series premieres Tuesday, August 10 ( 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
TV Seriesfeelingthevibe.com

Everything to Know About Roselyn Sanchez’s New Show ‘Fantasy Island’

Roselyn Sanchez is back on TV this year in FOX’s Fantasy Island. The former Grand Hotel star plays Elena Roarke, a descendant of the original series’ Mr. Roarke. Elena is charming and sociable, making her the perfect person to run a luxurious island resort. People from all over the world flock to this magical place to find out what the island can do for them. We’ve got details on the show below, including plot, cast, and a few photos. Keep reading below to find out more about Roselyn’s new show, Fantasy Island.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Fantasy Island’ Season 1 Episode 1 Plot, Cast, Trailer and Air Date

Fox revived the classic Fantasy Island series with a new version featuring Roselyn Sánchez (Devious Maids) as Elena Roarke, a relative of Mr. Roarke played by Ricardo Montalban in the original TV series. The new drama, set to premiere on August 10, 2021, has just released a batch of photos, an episode one plot description, and a season one trailer.
TV SeriesKansas City Star

‘Fantasy Island’ review: Mr. Roarke is now Ms. Roarke in the latest reboot on Fox, set on a gentler isle

Even amid the deluge of reboots and revivals, few titles have been tinkered with as often as “Fantasy Island.” The Aaron Spelling-produced classic, which originally aired from 1977 to 1984 and starred Ricardo Montalban, was first brought back (tepidly) in 1998 with Malcolm McDowell. The premise later got the Blumhouse stand-alone horror movie treatment in 2020. A year later it’s been reimagined once again, this time as a television series.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Star Roselyn Sanchez on Why Reboot Doesn’t Have a Version of Tattoo

Fox’s reboot of “Fantasy Island” centers around Roselyn Sánchez’s Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán) from the original series. While this Roarke has many things in common with her great uncle who ran the luxury resort before her (including their love of white, formal attire) one clear distinction between the two — and between this reimagined show and its ancestor — is Elena doesn’t have a sidekick named Tattoo (played by beloved actor Hervé Villechaize).
TV SeriesPopculture

'Fantasy Island' Reboot Show Arrives, and TV Watchers Have Thoughts

The Fantasy Island reboot show has finally arrived, and TV watchers have a lot of thoughts about it. The new Fox series is somewhat of a sequel, as it stars Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roark, a grandniece of the original series' Mr. Roark, who was played by Ricardo Montalbán. The retro TV show became widely recognized for Roark's assistant, Tattoo — played by Hervé Villechaize — running up and yelling "The Plane! The Plane!" when announcing new guests to the island.
TV & Videosfox29.com

The white suit returns: ‘Fantasy Island’ boss, star on iconic costume

CHICAGO - There are few truly iconic costumes in pop culture history — and one of them is back, with a modern (and female) twist. The original "Fantasy Island" endures in the imagination thanks in no small part to Mr. Rourke’s distinctive three-piece white suit, worn with panache by actor Ricardo Montalban. Now it returns in FOX’s "Fantasy Island" revival series, thanks to lead costume designer Allyson Fanger.

