UEFA

Valencia vs Getafe Preview, Tips and Odds

By Paul Kemp
sportingpedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstadio de Mestalla will welcome the teams of Valencia and Getafe for the opening match of the new La Liga season on Friday. Both sides disappointed their fans during the previous season, with the Bats ending on 13th spot in the final standing and Getafe on 15th with five points separating the two teams.

SoccerCBS Sports

La Liga 2021-22 season: Five things to watch as Barcelona move on from Lionel Messi, Real Madrid tweak defense

The 2021-22 La Liga season officially kicks off on Friday with Valencia facing Getafe, while title contenders Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona play this weekend in what's expected to be another three-horse race for the title after a thrilling finish to last season. Atleti are the reigning champions and are back to win another, while Real and Barca have made some inexpensive moves as they look to return to the Spanish summit.
UEFAFrankfort Times

Valencia overcomes early red card to win in La Liga opener

MADRID (AP) — With fans back in the stands, Valencia overcame a red card in the third minute to defeat Getafe 1-0 in the opening match of the Spanish league on Friday. Valencia lost midfielder Hugo Guillamón following a dangerous tackle less than a minute into the match, leading to him being sent off after a video review. The hosts still took the lead when Carlos Soler converted an 11th-minute penalty kick.
SoccerCBS Sports

2021 LaLiga odds, picks, predictions: Proven soccer insider reveals best bets for Valencia vs. Getafe

The 2021-22 Spanish LaLiga season kicks off on Friday when Valencia hosts Getafe at the Mestalla in Valencia. Last season, Valencia managed just 10 wins in 38 matches and finished 13th in the LaLiga table. Meanwhile, Getafe won just nine games and finished 15th, escaping relegation by four points. Friday's match marks the debut of Jose Bordalas as Valencia's manager. He was the manager of Getafe the last five seasons. Both rosters remain relatively unchanged from a season ago.
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Valencia 1-0 Getafe in La Liga Santander 2021

Stay tuned to VAVEL to follow all the details related to soccer through VAVEL.com. The match is over! Getafe fought until the end but could never settle inside the pitch and take a painful defeat from Mestalla. 6 minutes are added to the time served. Getafe was awarded a free...
SoccerYardbarker

Jose Bordalas secures key win on Valencia debut against Getafe

The visitors did look to up the tempo after the restart with Mauro Arambarri lashing a superb effort just over the bar. However, the away side’s chances of a late equaliser were hit by a red card of their own as Erick Cabaco received a second yellow card in the final minutes.
SoccerESPN

Ten-man Valencia beat Getafe in LaLiga season opener

A coolly taken penalty by midfielder Carlos Soler gave 10-man Valencia a 1-0 win over Getafe after the home side had defender Hugo Guillamon sent off in their LaLiga season opener on Friday. After Guillamon was shown a straight red card in the fourth minute for a studs-up challenge on...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Valencia overcome third-minute red card to beat Getafe in season-opener

Madrid (AFP) – Valencia overcame a third-minute red card to beat Getafe 1-0 in a bruising opening game in Spain’s La Liga on Friday. Defender Hugo Guillamon was given a straight red for a dangerous tackle on Getafe’s Serbian midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic. After the referee consulted a video replay, it...
SoccerTribal Football

Valencia coach Bordalas delighted with opening LaLiga defeat of Getafe

Valencia coach Jose Bordalas was delighted with last night's 1-0 defeat of Getafe. Carlos Soler struck from the spot after Denis Cheryshev had won a penalty. The goal arrived after Valencia saw Hugo Guillamon sent off. Bordalas said, "I am proud of the effort from the players, of how much...
SoccerPosted by
MassLive.com

Valencia vs. Getafe: Live stream, start time, how to watch La Liga in English and Spanish

La Liga returns for the 2021 season as Valencia and Getafe gear up for the opening match. The two clubs head into a Spanish League season after a series of major shifts, including the departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona and Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid. The teams taking the pitch Friday will try to use that chaos as a ladder to climb up into better standings from last season. Valencia is coming off a 13th-place finish last season while Getafe finished in 15. The season-opening match for La Liga will played with 20,000 fans in attendance, representing 40% of the capacity of Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain. This match will be the first Spanish League game played under the new TV contract struck during the offseason. Matches will no longer be available on conventional TV channels in the United States. Instead, La Liga matches will be broadcast exclusively via ESPN+.
SoccerNBC Sports

La Liga schedule 2021-22, standings, odds

La Liga took its first post-Lionel Messi steps on Friday when Valencia and Mallorca kicked off the Spanish season. The campaign will run deep into May, when Real Madrid and Barcelona will hope to dethrone Atletico Madrid to reclaim La Liga bragging rights. Below you’ll see the first three weeks...
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Salzburg vs Barcelona Preview, Tips and Odds

The teams of Salzburg and Barcelona will meet for a friendly game at Red Bull Arena in Austria on Wednesday. The Austrian team have already been involved in three competitive matches, while Barcelona first such clash is scheduled for 15th of August. Salzburg vs Barcelona Head to Head. Worth mentioning:...
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Rapid Vienna vs Anorthosis Preview, Tips and Odds

Rapid Vienna will welcome Anorthosis to Allianz Stadium in the Austrian capital city for the 1st leg of the teams battle of Europa League preliminary rounds on Thursday. The only time when the two sides have come up against each other was in 2008, when Anorthosis eliminated Rapid from the Champions League.
Soccersportingpedia.com

Troyes vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview, Tips and Odds

Paris Saint-Germain will begin their quest of regaining the French title with a visit to Ligue 1 new boys Troyes on Saturday. In the previous campaign PSG ended on 2nd spot only one point behind the champions from Lille, while Troyes finished as the top team in Ligue 2. Troyes...
Soccersportingpedia.com

Montpellier vs Marseille Preview, Tips and Odds

Montpellier will welcome Marseille to Stade de la Mosson for a match of the 1st Ligue 1 round on Sunday. Marseille reached European football after finishing on 5th position last season, while Montpellier ended on 8th spot six points behind their next opponents. Montpellier vs Marseille Head to Head. Head...
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Benfica vs Spartak Moscow Preview, Tips and Odds

Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal will welcome the teams of Benfica and Spartak Moscow for the return leg of their Champions League battle on Tuesday. The winner of the tie will probably face the Dutch PSV in the next and final play-off round before the group stage of the tournament, as they hold a three goal lead over Midtjylland before the 2nd meeting.
UEFAsportingpedia.com

UEFA Super Cup Final: Chelsea vs Villarreal Preview, Tips and Odds

Windsor Park in Belfast, Norhtern Ireland will host this year’s edition of the UEFA Super Cup Final which will see Champions League winners Chelsea come up against Europa League holders Villarreal on Wednesday. This will be the first ever encounter between the two sides and their first competitive match for the new season, as both the Spanish and English leagues begin next weekend.

