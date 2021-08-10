Valencia vs Getafe Preview, Tips and Odds

La Liga returns for the 2021 season as Valencia and Getafe gear up for the opening match. The two clubs head into a Spanish League season after a series of major shifts, including the departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona and Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid. The teams taking the pitch Friday will try to use that chaos as a ladder to climb up into better standings from last season. Valencia is coming off a 13th-place finish last season while Getafe finished in 15. The season-opening match for La Liga will played with 20,000 fans in attendance, representing 40% of the capacity of Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain. This match will be the first Spanish League game played under the new TV contract struck during the offseason. Matches will no longer be available on conventional TV channels in the United States. Instead, La Liga matches will be broadcast exclusively via ESPN+.