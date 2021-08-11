Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Keller Lenkner expands its plaintiffs' firm strategy into D.C.

By Diana Jones
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8yCG_0bO3phLe00
A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Plaintiffs’ firm Keller Lenkner is launching a Washington, D.C., office, formally hanging out its shingle in a third city since it was founded in Chicago in 2018.

The office will be headed by partner Warren Postman and staffed by four associates to start, according to the firm. Two more associates are slated to join once they finish federal court clerkships, a background many of the firms’ 38 attorneys share.

Keller Lenkner has more than doubled in size in the last year, and has grown significantly from the six attorneys that launched it, Postman said. Opening up in D.C. is part of its bid for more of the capital's legal talent, he said.

The firm was founded by partner Ashley Keller, managing partner Travis Lenkner and Keller’s business partner Adam Gerchen after they sold their litigation finance fund, Gerchen Keller Capital, to financier Burford Capital Limited in a $160 million deal.

Keller and Lenkner each clerked for now-retired Justice Anthony Kennedy at the U.S. Supreme Court, said Postman, who also clerked at the high court.

The firm has planted its flag in mass arbitrations, using it as a strategy against companies like Amazon.com Inc and Intuit Inc, which have required customers to arbitrate claims rather than file class actions. Keller Lenkner filed 75,000 arbitration demands accusing Amazon of using Alexa devices to record customers without their consent, and not long afterward Amazon dropped its requirement that customers arbitrate their disputes. Another arbitration claim onslaught orchestrated by the firm against Intuit was followed by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer's rejection of a $40 million class action settlement after the judge expressed concerns that the deal was Intuit's way of dodging the arbitration.

In addition to its clerking bonafides, Keller Lenkner bills itself as different from its peer plaintiffs’ firms. In January, the firm said nearly 80% of its attorneys had come from defense firms like Jones Day and Latham & Watkins.

“We regularly get interest from lawyers at major law firms in D.C.,” said Postman, who previously was vice president and chief counsel for appellate litigation at the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center. “We’ve been really amazed and pleased with the amount of interest we’ve gotten from talented lawyers who want to do something a little more entrepreneurial.”

Postman said that seeking out attorneys with a defense-side background comes with some complications. Last month, the firm was disqualified from representing consumers in a proposed class action against Facebook after U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh of San Jose, California, found that it had violated California rules of professional conduct by failing to immediately set up a firewall between its Facebook investigation and an associate who had worked hundreds of hours representing the company while at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick.

That associate, Albert Pak, is among the Keller Lenkner attorneys launching the D.C. office, Postman said.

Postman said the firm has outside ethics counsel it consults with regularly on issues involving its attorneys’ backgrounds, and an ethics expert had told the firm it had done enough in the Facebook situation. He said the variability in different states’ conflict rules can make things especially complicated.

But he also said he thinks Keller Lenkner faces extra heat from the defense side than your average plaintiffs’ firm because of its attorneys’ histories.

“It is striking to me how polarized lawyers’ views are towards the different sides of the 'v' at top law firms,” Postman said. “We get a slightly more aggressive response from defendants, partly because they think we betrayed the cause.”

Update: This story has been corrected to identify the founders of Gerchen Keller Capital who sold the company to Burford Capital Limited.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#D C#Latham Watkins#Lawyers#Law Firms#Gerchen Keller Capital#Burford Capital Limited#The U S Supreme Court#Intuit Inc#Jones Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
LawPosted by
Reuters

Judge slightly narrows Blackbaud MDL over ransomware attack

(Reuters) - Software maker Blackbaud Inc got some statutory claims knocked out in multidistrict litigation over a 2020 ransomware attack, but the cloud computing company must still face claims under California's consumer privacy law, among several others. In addition to refusing to dismiss California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) claims, U.S....
LawPosted by
Reuters

Mandates bring new role for law firms: playing vaccine cop

(Reuters) - U.S. law firms are entering a brave new world of logistical and administrative challenges as a growing number begin requiring lawyers, staff and even office guests to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccine mandates are a policy issue for firm managers, but they also create demands that law firms haven't typically experienced as employers before, industry consultants said, like verifying a person's medical status or assessing a request for religious exemption.
California StatePosted by
Reuters

Calif. Bar to attorneys: Disable Alexa when working from home

(Reuters) - Working from home under emergency circumstances isn’t an excuse for attorneys to slack off on their ethical obligations. That’s the takeaway of a draft opinion from the State Bar of California’s Standing Committee on Professional Responsibility and Conduct released Thursday for public comment. The opinion clarifies that attorneys have the same ethical duties under the California Rules of Professional Conduct when working remotely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or other disasters as they do when they are in the office. The state bar is accepting public comment on the opinion through Nov. 12.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. trade judge finds Google infringed five Sonos patents

Aug 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. trade judge ruled on Friday that Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google infringed five patents belonging to Sonos Inc (SONO.O) that concern smart speakers and related technology, a decision that could lead to an import ban. The brief ruling from Charles Bullock, the chief administrative law...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Apple hit with $300 million patent verdict after new Optis trial

(Reuters) - Apple Inc owes a $300 million lump sum for infringing wireless standard-essential patents owned by IP management company Optis Wireless Technology and its affiliates, a federal jury in an East Texas federal court said Friday after a four-day trial. A jury ruled last year in the same case...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Canada to require COVID-19 vaccines for federal workers

OTTAWA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday said it will soon require all federal public servants and many other workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as it looks to boost its already world-leading inoculation rate amid a Delta variant-driven surge in new infections. The vaccine mandate, which will also...
LawPosted by
Reuters

ResMan ends up with $62 mln in trade-secret win after $152 mln verdict

(Reuters) - Property management software company ResMan LLC has won the $62 million it sought from U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in East Texas federal court, following its $152 million jury win on trade-secret and other claims against its customer Karya Property Management and technology consulting company Expedien Inc. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy