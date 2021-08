We know what you’re thinking, “but it’s only August?!” and you’re right, but, the spooky festivities start early in Disney World! Magic Kingdom is already decked out in pumpkins and wreaths, new Halloween merchandise like Crocs and Mickey ears have arrived, and the BOO Bash After Hours event starts tonight. But, before we dress up for a night in Magic Kingdom, we’ve got A LOT of eating to do because MANY of the new treats coming to Disney World for the season arrive today and you know we have to try them all!