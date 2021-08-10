Volunteers sought for cooling centers, misting stations

A salary disagreement left Jefferson County without the services of a full-time district attorney 50 years ago. Last Sunday when Elmer (Slim Christensen, member of the firm of Christensen and Peterson, proprietors of the Madras Auto Service Company,) decided that he had enough swimming in Suttle lake, he pulled a custom that left the beach lizards without an ounce of breath. He decided that he would take his party boat riding and as it was awful hot, he didn't want to get his shoulders blistered. So, he put on a shirt, which any one will admit was the natural thing to do. But that was where this story comes in. All of Slim's acquaintances know that he isn't built at all squatty. Whenever he buys a bathing suit, he always has trouble getting an inseam long enough. Now Slim didn't put on anything else except his shirt. The shirt was made to order and extended four to five feet, more or less, toward the ground. It looked like that was all Slim had on. It is supposed that the only thing which prevented a number of people who were on the beach from leaving immediately was a small breeze who's gently blowing eddy so twirled the tails of the garage man's shirt that his bathing suit was disclosed. It was a bad few minutes for some of the ladies and it is reported that Slim found it necessary to do some high power talking himself.