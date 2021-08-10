Volunteers sought for cooling centers, misting stations
Portland Parks & Recreation is seeking help to give people relief during high temperatures.
Portland Parks & Recreation has opened indoor cooling centers and outdoor misting stations to help people beat the heat wave predicted for this week.
PP&R is seeking volunteers to help staff the centers and stations to help Portland residents survive the high temperatures.
Indoor cooling centers are located here:
• Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N. Foss Ave. (Portsmouth)
• The Portland Building, 1120 S.W. Fifth Ave. (downtown)
Outdoor misting stations are located here:
• Glenhaven Park, Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street (Roseway/Madison South)
• Knott Park, 11456 N.E. Knott St. (Parkrose Heights)
• Mt. Scott Park, Southeast 72nd Avenue and Harold Street (Mt. Scott)
• East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave.
• Lents Park, 4808 S.E. 92nd Ave.
• Harney City Park, Southeast Harney Street and Southeast 67th Avenue.
Volunteer sign up information can be found here:
• Charles Jordan Community Center: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatcjcc
• The Portland Building: signupgenius.com/go/2108heattpb
• Glenhaven Park: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatglenhaven
• Knott Park: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatknott
• Mt. Scott Park: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatmtscott
A previous Portland Tribune story can be found here.
Comments / 0