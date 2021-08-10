Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Volunteers sought for cooling centers, misting stations

By Jim Redden
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Portland Parks & Recreation is seeking help to give people relief during high temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTk4n_0bO3lrmq00

Portland Parks & Recreation has opened indoor cooling centers and outdoor misting stations to help people beat the heat wave predicted for this week.

PP&R is seeking volunteers to help staff the centers and stations to help Portland residents survive the high temperatures.

Indoor cooling centers are located here:

• Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N. Foss Ave. (Portsmouth)

• The Portland Building, 1120 S.W. Fifth Ave. (downtown)

Outdoor misting stations are located here:

• Glenhaven Park, Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street (Roseway/Madison South)

• Knott Park, 11456 N.E. Knott St. (Parkrose Heights)

• Mt. Scott Park, Southeast 72nd Avenue and Harold Street (Mt. Scott)

• East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave.

• Lents Park, 4808 S.E. 92nd Ave.

• Harney City Park, Southeast Harney Street and Southeast 67th Avenue.

Volunteer sign up information can be found here:

• Charles Jordan Community Center: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatcjcc

• The Portland Building: signupgenius.com/go/2108heattpb

• Glenhaven Park: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatglenhaven

• Knott Park: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatknott

• Mt. Scott Park: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatmtscott

A previous Portland Tribune story can be found here.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#City Park#Portsmouth#Pp R#The Portland Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

1946: Warm Springs Indians host annual huckleberry feast

A salary disagreement left Jefferson County without the services of a full-time district attorney 50 years ago. Last Sunday when Elmer (Slim Christensen, member of the firm of Christensen and Peterson, proprietors of the Madras Auto Service Company,) decided that he had enough swimming in Suttle lake, he pulled a custom that left the beach lizards without an ounce of breath. He decided that he would take his party boat riding and as it was awful hot, he didn't want to get his shoulders blistered. So, he put on a shirt, which any one will admit was the natural thing to do. But that was where this story comes in. All of Slim's acquaintances know that he isn't built at all squatty. Whenever he buys a bathing suit, he always has trouble getting an inseam long enough. Now Slim didn't put on anything else except his shirt. The shirt was made to order and extended four to five feet, more or less, toward the ground. It looked like that was all Slim had on. It is supposed that the only thing which prevented a number of people who were on the beach from leaving immediately was a small breeze who's gently blowing eddy so twirled the tails of the garage man's shirt that his bathing suit was disclosed. It was a bad few minutes for some of the ladies and it is reported that Slim found it necessary to do some high power talking himself.
Molalla, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

City talks potential of adult center's future

With Foothills Church announcing they'll vacate the building, Molalla City Council and staff kick around ideas. Members of the Molalla City Council and City Manager Dan Huff discussed an opportunity that came up recently. In an Aug. 2 letter to the city, Foothill Community Church in Molalla informed the city...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Metro theater users want vaccination requirements

Ten organizations ask the Metro Council to require all patrons, performers and workers to be vaccinated before entering performing arts centers.The major users of Metro's performing arts centers are calling for COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all customers, performers and workers when they reopen. "This is needed to protect the health and safety of the entire performing arts community, our artists on stage, audience, and staff. After more than 18 months of being shut down, our organizations need a durable pathway to emerge, which includes taking this additional step to reduce any ticket buyer hesitancy," said a letter sent to...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Anti-mask group protests near county Chair Deborah Kafoury's home

The protest happens the same day the Oregon governor mobilizes 1,500 National Guard troops to fight COVID-19.Protesters gathered near the house of Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury for a demonstration on the evening of Friday, Aug. 13, the same day a statewide mask mandate went into effect again. Organizer Ben Edtl of Free Oregon told KOIN 6 News in a statement, "We no longer accept mask mandates. We support vaccine encouragement, not force. We vehemently oppose medical segregation and segregation of any kind." The statewide mask mandate was reinstated by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on the same day she announced...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

New tree ordinance passes

Woodburn City Council made it official: The city's tree ordinance now has stiffer penalties for scofflaws. Woodburn City Council passed an enhanced tree ordinance, which the city hopes will be a stronger deterrent to people who remove trees without permission. During its Aug. 9 meeting the council gave a unanimous...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Immunizations required for new school year

Two free vaccination clinics are scheduled in Multnomah County this week for students about to start school.As the 2021-22 school year fast approaches, students need to be up to date with their immunizations. This week, there are two free events in Multnomah County to help families catch up on the shots that may have lapsed during the year of distance learning. Anyone 12 and older also can get a COVID-19 inoculation and will be eligible for a gift card. Health officials believe as many as 1,500 students in Multnomah County do not have all of the immunizations required by state...
Estacada, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Estacada schools acknowledge local feedback but will require masks

Estacada School Superintendent receives 700 emails about state mask mandate, majority of which were critical. Estacada School District leaders are working to connect with community members as the district navigates the statewide mask mandate for the upcoming year. Estacada School District Superintendent Ryan Carpenter said he's received around 700 emails...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Water Environment Services unveils renewable generator

New $5.2 million mechanism converts filtered wastewater solids into heat, electricity. Clackamas Water Environment Services (WES) announced Wednesday, Aug. 11 the completion of a new "biopower" generator that transforms organic waste into renewable energy, developed in partnership with Energy Trust of Oregon (ETO) and Portland General Electric (PGE). The $5.2...
Madras, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

COVID vaccine clinics planned at COCC Madras Campus

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at free Aug. 20 and Sept. 10 clinics. Jefferson County Public Health and Central Oregon Community College are offering free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Madras. The first pop-up clinic is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and the second is...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Five named to city parks committee

Molalla City Council filled all positions on new committee to work on future of city's parks. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Molalla City Council named five community members to the new Parks Community Program Committee. Councilors Crystal Robles and Jody Newland will co-chair the committee and work alongside LyndaAnn Kransberger, Nicole...
Yamhill County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Recall effort given OK to go forward

Save Yamhill County will soon begin circulating petitions to oust Lindsay Berschauer from office. The effort to oust controversial Yamhill County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer from office became official recently when the organization who has taken up the task earned preliminary approval from the county clerk's office to go forward. Save...
Saint Helens, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Newest grocery store in St. Helens opens up

Grocery Outlet, which also has a store in Scappoose, opened Aug. 12. Local operators are welcoming the public. Grocery Outlet Bargain Market has opened a second store in South Columbia County. The low-cost retailer, which has had a store in Scappoose for years, opened its doors at 205 Brayden St....
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

PCC board will revisit vaccine requirement

Board members vote to consider mandating COVID-19 vaccine before winter term for on-campus classes. The board of directors for Portland Community College is likely to vote Thursday, Aug. 19, on whether to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students and staff returning to campus. The college announced in June it...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon rep, nurse says mask mandate isn't about politics

Rachel Prusak responds to allegations by Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith. Many people in Clackamas County are in favor of the indoor mask mandate, despite Chair Tootie Smith's outspoken opposition to it and encouragement of {obj:56046:an anti-mask protests} at the county headquarters on Aug. 12. Milwaukie resident Yesenia Mata said...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Tensions run high in Oregon City as mask mandate hits

Commissioners, small business owners concerned about economic and practical effects of governor reinstating order. In the wake of the governor's latest indoor public mask mandate, tensions ran high this week among Oregon City commissioners and small business owners. Commissioner Rocky Smith accused fellow city elected officials of failing in "upholding...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Parents won't mask opinions on mandate

Oregon Mom's Union criticizes school mask requirements from state, other parents support the mandate. With COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations once again on the rise because of the spread of the Delta variant and certain restrictions returning, some people are feeling a sense déjà vu. Most recent whiplash for students...

Comments / 0

Community Policy