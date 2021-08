Lions and tigers and Baer… oh my! He even had a horse in his wedding. Parley Baer is one of those character actors with ties to most of the MeTV "universe." Most will know him as Mayor Stoner of Mayberry, the second leader of the small town, and a presence alongside Sheriff Andy on The Andy Griffith Show. The role of municipal leadership must have suited him because he also became the mayor on The Addams Family. Elsewhere, he can be seen as a guest on Wagon Train, Rawhide, The Rifleman, and Perry Mason. Baer got his start on the radio, where he pioneered the roles of iconic characters like Chester on Gunsmoke and Eb on Green Acres (or Granby's Green Acres, as it was known on the radio).