Monstergetdown Releases ‘The Myth’ Under Born In 92′ Alias
Monstergetdown proved he’s the man earlier this year, and now he’s showcasing why he’s The Myth as well with his latest album as Born In 92′. Back in February, Monstergetdown shook off his winter coat and roared into the new year with a sensational album dubbed The Man. Filled with throwback vibes that set a proper groove, it helped everyone begin to get back to dancing after a year of sitting on the sidelines. Now, with the summer heat bearing down and live shows back in the swing of things in the United States, Monstergetdown looks to put his Born In 92′ alias on full display once again with his second album of the year, The Myth.edmidentity.com
