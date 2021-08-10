Hero Down – Team Shootout Challenge For Charity
June 4th, 2021, was a day that rocked Law Enforcement across Massachusetts in two critical events where two heroes were killed in the line of duty, and two others injured. As a result of this tragic day, TacDynamics LE Training Group partnered with the Ridgeline Defense Training Team at state of the art Ridgeline Training Center in Dalton, NH to build a competitive, team-oriented, three-gun shooting competition to honor the families of the Officers involved in these tragedies and raise money for foundations in their honor.liveboston617.org
