Hero Down – Team Shootout Challenge For Charity

By Live Boston
liveboston617.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 4th, 2021, was a day that rocked Law Enforcement across Massachusetts in two critical events where two heroes were killed in the line of duty, and two others injured. As a result of this tragic day, TacDynamics LE Training Group partnered with the Ridgeline Defense Training Team at state of the art Ridgeline Training Center in Dalton, NH to build a competitive, team-oriented, three-gun shooting competition to honor the families of the Officers involved in these tragedies and raise money for foundations in their honor.

State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MAliveboston617.org

Family of South Boston Woman Found in Back Bay MBTA Station Still Seeking Answers

On Monday August 2, 2021, MBTA Transit Police and Boston Police Officers responded to a makeshift shelter hidden in the rafters of the Back Bay MBTA Station for reports of a woman’s body that had been discovered. When Officers arrived they found the body of 30-year-old Jessica Lynch, of South Boston, who Police have still not publicly identified but has been confirmed to us by friends and family.

