The LSE PTA is already busy planning events for your family this year. If you need to reach them, please email leessummitelementarypta@gmail.com. The $10 you spend on your LSE PTA membership goes to support our school, our staff, and most importantly our students! Just a few items PTA helps pay for: field trips, family fun events, Fall & Valentine’s Parties, and much much more. Your paid membership supports not only the LSE PTA, but the Missouri PTA and National PTA as well.