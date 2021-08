US stocks rose to a record high after the Senate passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 162 points and reached an all-time high of $35,264. The S&P 500 index added 10 points, helped by the energy sector as the price of crude oil stabilized. The materials segment reacted favourably to the infrastructure bill that will see the US invest in roads, bridges, broadband, rail, and other initiatives. Also, stocks rose after favourable corporate earnings. Most companies that have published their results this earnings season have beaten consensus estimates.