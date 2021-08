When last we saw him, walking viral load Rand Paul was putting together a video encouraging “us” to rebel against the tyranny of public health. This got him bounced off YouTube. Senator Aqua Buddha has an interesting history with the current pandemic. He was one of its first celebrity victims. Way back in March of 2020, he got a positive test for the virus. Which, of course, did not keep him from his duties in the rebellion. These included wandering the halls of the Senate, wherein five of his colleagues were in their 80s, eating in the Senate dining rooms, working out in the Senate gym, and swimming in the Senate pool. The man was a super-spreader triathlete.