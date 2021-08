Having fish for dinner is one of our favorite meals in the summer. It’s light, filling, fast-cooking, and full of health benefits. What’s not to like, right? Well, if you’re looking for a new summer-worthy seafood recipe to add to your rotation, look no further than Rachael Ray’s latest: Thai Chili-Glazed Salmon. Just from the title alone, it sounds delicious, but when we read the recipe we realized that this dish gets its flavor not only from the stellar ingredients but the cedar plank that it cooks on. How cool is that?