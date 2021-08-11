'Cats take their time, find onslaught vs. Greenup

ASHLAND Once Ashland slowed down its offensive attack, it started to score goals quickly.

The host Tomcats produced four goals in a 15-minute span late in their season opener against Greenup County and finished with a 5-1 win on Tuesday.

“Our defense was too slow, and our offense was too forced and fast (in the first half),” Ashland coach Preston Freeman said. “Our keeper, Sawyer Frazier, did a good job of keeping us in the game in the first half. Greenup County could have easily been up, 3-0, 10 minutes into the match. He stepped up and rebounded from a scrimmage that we played and had a great game today.”

The match was scoreless at halftime, but the Musketeers’ Travis Reed wasted no time finding a scoring strike one minute into the second half to give Greenup County the lead.

Ashland quickly countered with an equalizer from Zach McComis. The sophomore took advantage of his team’s increased offensive pressure to blast a rebound in the back of the net.

“I thought we came together more,” Freeman said of the second-half effort. “They were making it hard on themselves in the first half and making the game more complex. At halftime, we were talking about making the game simpler, making simple passes and moving the ball quickly. We started opening up the field more after that happened.”

Greenup County coach Brad Quillen was pleased with the Musketeers’ performance, but they could not maintain their focus for the full 80 minutes.

“We played 65 really good minutes, but we lost our focus for a three-minute span,” Quillen said. “Ashland put three quick ones on the board, and it was the difference. We are a pretty young team. We have some seniors, but they basically lost a whole year. Our young kids are learning.”

“We are at the point where it’s just little things,” he added. “We are stabbing at the ball instead of running through the ball. We did all that for 65 minutes. When we lost our focus, we started back to those bad habits. They put the hammer down.”

Freeman felt that once the Tomcats saw the ball in the goal, their energy level would rise. He proved to be right. Ashland pulled away with the offensive burst.

“We kept saying that if we find our way through, things will start flowing,” Freeman said. “The goal wasn’t pretty, but it was a result of what we had been doing and what we have been working toward. Once they got that goal, they got a little confidence. They started to realize that simple soccer could get you somewhere. Greenup County came to fight.”

Drew Clark collected a cross from Parker Miller and went top-shelf under the crossbar for his first goal in the 23rd minute of the second half.

He tallied again in the 32nd minute after a long assist downfield from teammate Santiago Gutierrez. Clark evaded defenders and pushed it past the keeper.

“He is a good voice on the field,” Freeman said. “He is a leader. I can put him in a lot of different places, and I will all year. He will find himself all over this field. He is someone that this team can get behind and get a feel for the game.

“I can put him on defense, and he secures us,” he added. “When he is on top, he is always a threat to score.”

Luke Stahler scored in a crowd after a corner kick midway through the second half. Freshman Brian Church recorded a goal with two minutes remaining. Stahler added the assist to complete the scoring for Ashland (1-0).

Greenup County (0-2) played just six games last season. The Musketeers are showing signs of progress after scoring just three times in 2020.

“We’ve scored in both games this year,” Quillen said. “We played at Johnson Central on Monday. Our big thing is breaking those bad habits. Our guys are really good when they cross the ball and look for give-and-goes. Instead of moving the ball, we went back to one-on-one. You are not going to beat a team like Ashland doing that.”

