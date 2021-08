If there’s one thing I love, it’s traveling through surreal, beautiful worlds soaked in color and strange creatures. Solar Ash is looking to scratch that itch so viciously that it might break the skin, and it finally has a release date. The game is being developed by Heart Machine, the developer behind the much-loved Hyper Light Drifter, except this time they’ve gone fully 3D. It’s amazing what you can accomplish with the money you made from a widely beloved indie game that people still love and discuss. Hyper Light Drifter was also free on EGS a couple of years ago, so you might have snagged it then. Although there’s roughly a quarter of a year to go before we can get our hands on Solar Ash, I’m already starting to get hyped.