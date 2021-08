Splitgate has been out on PlayStation and Xbox consoles for a couple of weeks now, having released on July 27. Since then, the game has taken off in popularity, and server wait times have skyrocketed as demand outstrips server capacity. But what if you and your friends all play on different consoles or on PC as well? You may be wondering if Splitgate crossplay is enabled in order for you all to play together. Here’s what you need to know.