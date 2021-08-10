Niagara County inducts 87 into Purple Heart Book

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski on Tuesday said 87 county residents were inducted into the Purple Heart Book during a recognition ceremony on Purple Heart Day on Saturday at Raymond Klimek Veteran’s Park in North Tonawanda.

The event was sponsored by Amvets Post #26 and featured the Niagara Falls ARS Honor Guard, Hogs and Heroes, the American Legion Band of the Tonawandas Post 264 and a flyover by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Marine and Helicopter Division.

For the full list of inductees, visit our website at www.niagara-gazette.com .