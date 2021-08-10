Cancel
Niagara Gazette

Niagara County inducts 87 into Purple Heart Book

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 3 days ago

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski on Tuesday said 87 county residents were inducted into the Purple Heart Book during a recognition ceremony on Purple Heart Day on Saturday at Raymond Klimek Veteran’s Park in North Tonawanda.

The event was sponsored by Amvets Post #26 and featured the Niagara Falls ARS Honor Guard, Hogs and Heroes, the American Legion Band of the Tonawandas Post 264 and a flyover by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Marine and Helicopter Division.

Niagara County Inducts 87 People into Purple Heart Book

For the full list of inductees, visit our website at www.niagara-gazette.com .

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
Media Account for Niagara Gazette

Community Policy