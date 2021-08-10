New Genshin Impact Trailer is All About Yoimiya’s Gameplay to Celebrate Her Release

Hanabi (花火), or fireworks, maybe fleeting and explosive, but they can last in one’s memories for as long as they live. Yoimiya believes this and is the reason why she strives to always create fireworks that are the most dazzling and spectacular, so people can witness the beauty of their fleeting lives. Known as the most renowned pyrotechnician in all of Inazuma, Naganohara Yoimiya specializes in creating magnificent fireworks, both for display and combat. Her fireworks strike awe in the hearts of the people, which gained her the title “Queen of the Summer Festival”. Now, she is joining the Traveler’s ever-increasing crew of allies, and is ready to help them in their journey across Teyvat.