Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Genshin Impact Trailer is All About Yoimiya’s Gameplay to Celebrate Her Release

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of version 2.0 of Genshin Impact and its new region, Inazuma, MiHoYo launched a new trailer introducing one of the new characters made available today. We get the introduction to the gameplay of Yoimiya, a talented pyrotechnician also known as the “queen of the summer festival.” This time around, we get a detailed intro to her gameplay, on top of her previous trailer and the first one.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Mihoyo#Ios#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Gets New Trailer All About Scientists

Frontier Developments released a new trailer of Jurassic World Evolution 2, focusing on one of the features that will come to the new game. We hear about scientists that you can hire to improve your scientific progress, but you’ll also need to make sure that their stress doesn’t go through the roof. Working with T-Rexes is a stressful job.
Video GamesSiliconera

See Kisara Fight in Her Tales of Arise Trailer

There’s a new Tales of Arise trailer, and this time it’s focusing on Kisara. The video focuses on introducing the Elde Menancia Guard captain. In addition to showing what it is like when she fights, it introduces details about her background and personality. As Alphen pointed out, Kisara is one...
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Check Out This New Gameplay Trailer for Deemo II

It’s been a while since we had anything new to tell you about Deemo II – since February, in fact. But now we’ve got a brand new trailer that shows off some new gameplay from the rhythm action adventure. The trailer also features an introduction from the game’s producer, who...
Video GamesSiliconera

Genshin Impact Yoimiya Will be a Pyro Powerhouse

As we enter August, summer is at its peak, and there’s nothing better than fireworks, as Yoimiya from Genshin Impact will prove to us soon. miHoYo has released a character trailer and more information on the 5-star Pyro archer from Hanamizaka. You can start pulling for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact from August 10, 2021, which is right after the current Ayaka banner.
TV & Videoshot967.fm

Netflix Releases Trailer for Reboot of 1999’s “He’s All That”

Netflix on Wednesday released the first trailer for its long-awaited He’s All That reboot, starring TikTok star Addison Rae. The re-imaging of the 1999 teen comedy She’s All That finds Rae — assuming Freddie Prinze Jr.‘s role from the original — playing a popular social media influencer who, on a dare, makes over a nerdy classmate, played by Cobra Kai‘s Tanner Buchanan, after Rae’s character is dumped by her boyfriend. In addition to Rae making her big screen debut, the film will also mark Khloe Kardashian‘s feature film debut in an undisclosed role, according to Entertainment Tonight. He’s All That premieres August 27 on Netflix.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Genshin Impact update 2.1 details: Aloy and Baal leaks, release date

Ready to continue exploring Inazuma and the story behind the Electro Archon? Genshin Impact update 2.1 is going to tee off with just that, featuring new characters, bosses, events, and a map update. Here’s what we know so far. Genshin Impact’s major 2.0 update has launched without a hitch, with...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Best Weapon and Artifact Build for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Hanabi (花火), or fireworks, maybe fleeting and explosive, but they can last in one’s memories for as long as they live. Yoimiya believes this and is the reason why she strives to always create fireworks that are the most dazzling and spectacular, so people can witness the beauty of their fleeting lives. Known as the most renowned pyrotechnician in all of Inazuma, Naganohara Yoimiya specializes in creating magnificent fireworks, both for display and combat. Her fireworks strike awe in the hearts of the people, which gained her the title “Queen of the Summer Festival”. Now, she is joining the Traveler’s ever-increasing crew of allies, and is ready to help them in their journey across Teyvat.
Video Gamespsu.com

Gameplay Footage Of Aloy In Genshin Impact Has Leaked Online

Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn is going to be the newest playable character within the Genshin Impact universe, and ahead of her launch some test footage has leaked out, showing off some of Aloy’s abilities. The news was reported by website Gamesradar, who reports that a video surfaced on Streamable,...
Video GamesNME

‘Genshin Impact’ latest five-star character gets brand new trailer

MiHoYo has released a brand new Genshin Impact character teaser for the upcoming five-star Pyro archer, Yoimiya. The short cinematic titled ‘Yoimiya: The Queen of Summer on Narukami Island’ shows off the next playable character’s personality as well as her life on Narukami Island. Local’s speak highly of Yoimiya and we also get to see the archer’s affinity for shooting off fireworks in action.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Latest Sonic Colors: Ultimate Gameplay Trailer Is All About the Wisps

Sonic Colors: Ultimate sprints onto PlayStation 4 next month, and for some, it'll be the first chance to play this well-received entry in the franchise. The game, which is a mix of 2D and 3D platforming stages, supplements the hedgehog's signature abilities with the Wisps, an alien species enslaved by Eggman, and looking to bring down his intergalactic amusement park. If you're unfamiliar with the Wisps and what they do, here's where this new video comes in.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: Yoimiya Talent ascension material revealed

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo has already announced a couple of new characters on their...
Video Gamesmobilegaminghub.com

Yoimiya Build Guide – Genshin Impact

Yoimiya is the Genshin Impact 2.0 update’s second new five-star character. In this post, we’ll examine at the finest Yoimiya build. She is the proprietor of Nagohanhara Fireworks in Inazuma, where she has earned a reputation for both her brilliant fireworks shows and her upbeat attitude. Yoimiya carries a bow,...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Axiom Verge 2 Shows Off New Gameplay in Trailer; No Release Date Provided, But We Can Wait

Developer Thomas Happ Games released new gameplay from the Metroidvania action-adventure Axiom Verge 2 coming later in 2021. The gameplay titled “Breach” shows off new ways of traversal using a grappling hook and platforming skills and ways to upgrade your abilities. One of the skills in the game is hacking, where players can interact with robots and use them to help clear a path, overwhelm an enemy, or even overheat a large enemy. There is also a drone that can explore the environment and dive further into this technological new world.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: Yae Miko won't get released in update 2.2?

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo has already announced a couple of new characters on their...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Genshin Impact Guide: Aloy Release Date, How to Unlock, Abilities and Skills

It’s been such a long time since we’ve gotten our hands on Horizon Zero Dawn here at Sirus and we’re excited for the chance to put on the shoes of Aloy again in Genshin Impact despite the reported delay of its sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West. If you didn’t already know, there’s going to be a collaboration between Mihoyo and Guerrilla Games in the upcoming Version 2.1 for Genshin Impact which will no doubt make fans of Horizon Zero Dawn very happy.
Video GamesSiliconera

Genshin Impact Sayu Trailer Shows Off Her Windwheel and Daruma

Despite her small size, Sayu from Genshin Impact can blow you away with both her Anemo skills and her claymore. In the company’s new character demo trailer, miHoYo shows us exactly how she can do so. It also posted more information on Sayu’s personality, the details of her abilities, and her voice actresses on the official Twitter and on Hoyolab.

Comments / 0

Community Policy