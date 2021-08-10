New Genshin Impact Trailer is All About Yoimiya’s Gameplay to Celebrate Her Release
Following the release of version 2.0 of Genshin Impact and its new region, Inazuma, MiHoYo launched a new trailer introducing one of the new characters made available today. We get the introduction to the gameplay of Yoimiya, a talented pyrotechnician also known as the “queen of the summer festival.” This time around, we get a detailed intro to her gameplay, on top of her previous trailer and the first one.twinfinite.net
Comments / 0