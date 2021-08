The national debate on evictions is set to play out in New York, where the Civil Court’s residential landlord and tenant section, commonly known as housing court, is scheduled to reopen next month for the first time since March 2020. Co-op boards looking to enforce their proprietary leases must grapple with two questions: What if the courts do not reopen in September, despite this month’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling invalidating the current moratorium on evictions? And even if housing court does reopen, how much of a delay will co-ops face due to the severe backlog of cases after a 17-month hiatus brought on by COVID-19?