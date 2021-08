HEFLIN — A new tenant will be moving in at the city’s industrial park, Heflin Mayor Robby Brown told the City Council during a meeting Tuesday night. A recreational vehicle dealership superstore will bring 90 jobs and will invest $20 million dollars at the industrial park, according to Brown. He said he could not announce the name of the business at this time but added the new business will be on a 30-acre parcel of land. He did not give a timetable for construction or opening of the business.