Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Rated For Switch In Australia

New Pokemon Snap's free update on Nintendo Switch is now live, adding 20 new Pokemon that were not included in the base game! Most importantly, the update also adds three new locations for players to explore: Secret Side Path, Mightywide River, and Barren Badlands. Given the free nature of this update, it seems like a safe bet that a lot of players will be happy that the new version is here and available to download! Nintendo has now updated its official website with patch notes for version 2.0.0 of the game, which can be found below: