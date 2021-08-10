Cancel
Video Games

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Rated For Switch In Australia

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian Classifications Board has published its rating for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. these entries, the games have been given a “PG” rating for “mild violence” and “online functionality”, as well as been noted to contain themes with “very mild impact”. Although this information is nothing players wouldn’t already know about the game, the ratings do indicate that the games still seem to be on track to release in November, despite The Pokemon Company being relatively quiet about them.

nintendosoup.com

#The Pokemon Company
