Enforce revised law to protect public from dangerous threat of crossbows

In an influential article published nearly three decades ago, Amartya Sen noted that over 100 million women were missing. Despite a life expectancy advantage that women had over men in every age group, in many parts of the world the ratio of women to men is skewed sharply in favor of men. The importance of this topic has recently been amplified. The COVID-19 pandemic has witnessed an increase in domestic violence as women shelter at home (Aguero, 2021; Leslie & Wilson, 2020). Calls to helplines have risen while it has become more difficult to access legal resources as significant delays have hit overburdened legal systems. However, in the midst of all this, we wanted to explore a larger question– do laws have an impact on curtailing domestic violence?