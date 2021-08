For Sen. Rand Paul, the recent news about the delayed disclosure of stock trading by his wife looks either bad or really bad. The Washington Post reported Thursday that Kelley Paul invested somewhere between $1,000 and $15,000 in Gilead Sciences, a pharmaceutical company that makes the antiviral drug remdesivir, used to treat COVID-19. She bought it in February 2020, and it should have been reported 45 days later but was instead made 16 months later. Paul’s office said the delay was an oversight.