therockwalltimes

Stevany Nariya Myrick

 4 days ago
Stevany Nariya Myrick, 20, of Royse City, TX, passed from this life July 29, 2021. Stevany was born December 9, 2000, in Dallas, TX, to the late Steven Allen McPherson, Jr. and Latasha Smith. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at the early age of 8 years old. She...

Rockwall, TX
The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county.

