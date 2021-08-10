Obit: Kayrn Jane Heald-Hinkley

Kayrn Jane Heald-Hinkley, 77, of Ukiah, Oregon passed away in the embrace of family in Kennewick, Washington, on Aug. 7, 2021. Kayrn was born on Sept. 13, 1943, in Tacoma, Washington, to the late Col. Robert C. and Bertha Mae “Bea” Heald. As a teenager, she competed in rifle and enjoyed spending time with her friends at Sun Moon Lake on Formosa. Kayrn attended Middle School in Tokyo, graduated high school in 1960, from Taipei American School in the Republic of China and attended Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, Oregon.