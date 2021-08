Hayes is off to a strong start at camp and could have a role as a rookie, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The first-year Notre Dame product got some added competition for snaps over the weekend with the signing of veteran Justin Houston. That said, Hayes has looked the part thus far, per reports. Zrebiec notes that Hayes has show a variety of pass-rush moves and is playing with speed and energy. Hayes could work his way into the rotation for snaps at outside linebacker if he continues to impress.