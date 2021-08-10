Fort Washakie Man gets 30 months in prison for shooting his cousin last year
Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that VICTOR YNOSTROSA, age 21, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming was sentenced by Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl for assaulting an individual with a firearm, resulting in serious bodily injury. Ynostrosa received a sentence of 30 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release with special conditions. He was also ordered to pay $26,557.28 in restitution and a $100 special assessment fee.wrrnetwork.com
