The Offspring tap new drummer after firing non-vaccinated Pete Parada

By Amber De Luca-Tao
thebrag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Offspring are apparently getting on with the show after recently parting ways with drummer, Pete Parada. Parada made the decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccination due to a pre-existing medical condition, explaining that he battles with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological disease that he was diagnosed with during childhood.

