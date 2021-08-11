Cancel
GoFundMe page established for Decatur Central softball coach Don Ivey

By E-Edition
Martinsville Reporter-Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA GoFundMe page has been established for Decatur Central softball coach Don Ivey, who has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke late last week. Ivey began vomiting and exhibiting stroke-like symptoms early Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post from his wife, Kelly Ivey. He was rushed to the hospital where a CT scan showed a clot in his neck that had moved to the back of his head near his cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance and movement.

