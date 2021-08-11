GoFundMe page established for Decatur Central softball coach Don Ivey

ST. CLOUD, MINN. - St. Cloud State University Director of Athletics Heather Weems announced Mitchell Roberts as the new Huskies head softball coach Tuesday afternoon. "We are excited to welcome Mitch Roberts to the helm of Huskies softball," stated Weems. "Coach Roberts has made an immediate impact at his previous institutions as an assistant coach, particularly in the pitching circle and as a recruiting coordinator. As he transitions to the head coaching role, he is committed to comprehensive excellence, including in the classroom, on the field and throughout the community. He has been lauded as an approachable teacher and has a strong understanding of the game from his time in NCAA Division I. Mitch grew up in Wisconsin and is looking forward to returning to the Midwest and bringing his experience to St. Cloud State and the NSIC."