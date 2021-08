If you love baking shows, you'll be pleased to know that soon there'll be plenty of new confectionary content to binge-watch on Netflix. Deadline recently announced that the streaming service will be rolling out new seasons of "The Great British Baking Show" and "Nailed It!" Not only that, but some brand-new baking shows will be coming our way. One of these is "School of Chocolate," and it's a great show for any chocoholics who want to see how the more intricate creations are made.