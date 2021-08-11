A Watering Hole In The Middle Of The Desert, Zero One Ale House Has Some Of The Best Food And Drinks In Texas

The arid climate of West Texas tends to work up quite a thirst, and there’s no better place to quench it than at Zero One Ale House in San Angelo. With an onsite brewery, lively outdoor patio, and delicious food, this place makes the desert come alive.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate