Library calls 'B' for back-to-school bingo
Several Hulbert students will return to school with bingo victories under their belts and new school supplies in their backpacks. Prizes for a recent Back to School Bingo event at the Hulbert Community Library were supplies to help prepare for upcoming classes. Cherokee Lowe, manager at the Hulbert branch, said only a few students participated in this year's event - the first public event in the library building since the COVID pandemic began.www.enidnews.com
