Duane Alan Richards was born Jan. 1, 1950, in Springfield, Mo. He died Aug. 3, 2021 in Libby, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Ruth Richards, and brothers, Jimmy and Larry. He is survived by his siblings, Becky Parrish (Kenneth) of Walnut Grove, Mo., Judy Pewitt (Bruce) of Cicero, Ind., Gary Joe Richards of Libby and Debbie Orcutt (Robert) of Cicero, Ind. He was loved by many nieces and nephews and was especially close to his cousin, David.