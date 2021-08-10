How Much Does a Sump Pump Cost to Install?
If you need to move water away from your home’s foundation and prevent it from seeping into the basement, you need a sump pump. A sump pump is installed at the lowest point in the basement in a sump hole or pit. Any water that makes its way into the house will flow to this lowest point. The sump pump will then activate and draw moisture away from the foundation. Sump pumps are essential to prevent flooding and water damage in your home.www.bobvila.com
