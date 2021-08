CHARLOTTE – This fall is unique in that no matter how old your kids are, they may be returning to a school building for the first time in a year and a half! A lot has changed since schools closed their doors in March of 2020. As you prepare to return to school, drop off and pick up procedures may be different, bus routes might have changed, or your child might be attending a different school all together. Here are some tips from the Mint Hill Police Department to navigate the return to school safely this fall.